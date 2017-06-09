You Will Be a Better Person if You Read More Harry Potter Books
As if we need another reason to indulge in all the Harry Potter fantasy J.K. Rowling blessed the world with. Now according to science, you may become a better person if you do. Angeli Kakade (@angelikakade) has the story.
WHAS 2:16 PM. EDT June 09, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
VERIFY: Does turning off AC really save money?
-
Reaction to UofL Foundation audit
-
Motorcyclists killed in crash
-
UofL Foundation forensic audit released
-
Teen victim of latest Louisville homicide
-
Mother charged in infant son's death
-
Historic match-up between UofL and UK
-
UofL Foundation audit to be released
-
Long ambulance response times in S. Indiana
-
Family warns of "dry drowning" after son dies days after swimming
More Stories
-
Councilman: Criminal, civil prosecution needed…Jun. 9, 2017, 2:33 p.m.
-
Fans flock to see historic match-up between Cards, CatsJun. 9, 2017, 12:36 p.m.
-
Memorial for Figo, K9 partner to fallen Officer…Jun. 9, 2017, 12:13 p.m.