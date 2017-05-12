Walt Disney's Hand-drawn Map of Disneyland Will Be Auctioned

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
3 dead after crash on Bluegrass Parkway
-
Yarmuth comments on firing of James Comey
-
A mother's Sacrifice for a better future
-
New lawsuit filed against LMPD
-
Jeffersonville officer held at gunpoint
-
The latest challenge in social media for parents
-
Small Town Murder Mysteries pt. 3
-
Bible verse on truck sparks outrage
-
T.G. talks rain
-
Dr. Jones appointed to Citizen Police Review Board
More Stories
-
KentuckyOne Health focusing on downsizing facility…May 12, 2017, 11:59 a.m.
-
Boxing event coming to Freedom Hall in June as part…May 12, 2017, 12:37 p.m.
-
Apple to spend $200 million supporting Corning plant in Ky.May 12, 2017, 12:36 p.m.