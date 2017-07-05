Twitter User Tries To Pass Off A Beach On The Bahamas As Myrtle Beach, Gets Roasted On Social Media

A twitter user posted a video of the Bahamas with the a caption that said it was Myrtle Beach. Veuer's Natasha Abellard (@NatashaAbellard) has the story.

WHAS 7:21 PM. EDT July 05, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories