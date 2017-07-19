Turns Out, Vitamin D Won't Prevent Your Child's Cold

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Family, friends remember teens killed in Herr Lane crash
-
Residents voice concerns over cemetery found during Ind. road project
-
Family files $60M lawsuit against sword company
-
Annandale girl dies, boy fights serious E. coli infection
-
NEW VIDEO: Suspect confused over deadly crash
-
Robbers target high foot traffic areas in Highlands, Crescent Hill
-
New information released in deadly Portland stabbing
-
Mom charged with murder in toddler's death
-
Man files lawsuit against Metro Government
-
New information in deadly Bowling Green crash
More Stories
-
Metro Council considers 'safety zone' outside…Jul 19, 2017, 12:32 p.m.
-
Fmr. Mercy Academy coach facing charges for sexual abuseJul 19, 2017, 12:34 p.m.
-
FBI needs your help identifying person of interestJul 19, 2017, 11:46 a.m.