Trump Reportedly Retweets A Fake Account And Twitter Gets The Last Laugh

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
A solar eclipse explained
-
1 confirmed dead in Outer Loop Walmart shooting
-
New developments in Saturday homicides
-
Removal of tree in St. Matthews causes uproar
-
The Vault: The day the Belle of Louisville sank
-
Nampa twins featured in national video
-
How to rescue your phone from water damage
-
Woman missing from S. Indiana found safe, police say
-
Kentuckiana Idol winner announced
-
First Alert Storm Team Forecast: Morning weather outlook
More Stories
-
The Vault: The day the Belle of Louisville sankAug. 6, 2017, 11:32 p.m.
-
Removal of tree in St. Matthews causes uproarAug. 7, 2017, 5:59 a.m.
-
How to rescue any smartphone from water damageAug. 4, 2017, 2:29 p.m.