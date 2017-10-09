Top Haunted Houses to Visit Without Breaking the Bank
During the Halloween season, some people like tricks, some like treats and others just want to be scared senseless. Buzz60's Nathan Rousseau Smith (@fantasticmrnate) explores a list of haunted spots you can visit for less than $50.
WHAS 5:00 PM. EDT October 09, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
UofL coaches stand behind Tom Jurich
-
Tyra named acting Athletic Director at UofL
-
FEMA takes back thousands in hurricane aid money
-
City's one step closer to soccer stadium reality
-
Indiana police officer fires at actor
-
First Alert StormTeam: Wednesday Outlook
-
Long-time Shelbyville store closing up shop
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
UofL goes forward with process to fire Pitino
More Stories
-
Crawford County Indiana family fights to keep dairy farmOct. 9, 2017, 5:57 p.m.
-
2 more dead from Florida nursing home that lost AC in IrmaOct. 9, 2017, 2:04 p.m.
-
Report: Google uncovers ads by Russian operativesOct. 9, 2017, 12:06 p.m.