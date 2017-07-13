This State Just Took a Bold Stand and Banned Margarita Pitchers!

In Alabama, those going for a night out may be in for a surprise.Alabama's Alcoholic Beverage Board has banned margaritas and any other cocktail sold by the pitcher, saying beer is the only alcoholic beverage that can be sold in the party-size pitchers. A

WHAS 12:00 PM. EDT July 13, 2017

