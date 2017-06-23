This New Costco Hack Gets You into the Club Without Paying
With their exclusive offers and membership fees, some grocery stores seem more like a New York nightclub. If you don't know someone on the inside, you're not getting in. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
WHAS 1:34 PM. EDT June 23, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
A new chapter for Katina Powell
-
Jared talks spotty rain
-
Inmates find fame after saving fallen deputy
-
RAW: Zola the gorilla dances at Dallas Zoo
-
City experimenting with clear boarding on blighted homes
-
Woman, 81, leads police on slow chase
-
Man found shot to death in Parkland neighborhood
-
Officer shot on Kemmons Drive
-
Tearful Jessica Green walks out on caucus
-
Cereal Box Restaurant opening on Baxter Ave.
More Stories
-
Tropical Depression Cindy brings rain, storms and…Jun 20, 2017, 11:16 a.m.
-
Flash Flood Watch in effect for Kentuckiana through…Jun 23, 2017, 2:02 p.m.
-
3 Louisville residents killed in semi crash in OhioJun 23, 2017, 12:18 p.m.