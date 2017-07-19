The New Bagel Doughnut Has People Talking

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Family, friends remember teens killed in Herr Lane crash
-
Family files $60M lawsuit against sword company
-
Former Mercy basketball coach's pretrial
-
Residents voice concerns over cemetery found during Ind. road project
-
Robbers target high foot traffic areas in Highlands, Crescent Hill
-
New information released in deadly Portland stabbing
-
Annandale girl dies, boy fights serious E. coli infection
-
NEW VIDEO: Suspect confused over deadly crash
-
Officer was startled by 'loud noise' ahead of fatal shooting of Justine Damond
-
Mom charged with murder in toddler's death
More Stories
-
Explosive device found in Grayson County mailboxJul 19, 2017, 5:36 p.m.
-
Valley Station residents, commuters frustrated by…Jul 19, 2017, 5:24 p.m.
-
CBO: ACA repeal would leave 32 million uninsured by 2026Jul 19, 2017, 5:32 p.m.