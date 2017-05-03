Stephen Colbert Encourages Viewers to Watch Rival Jimmy Kimmel

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man speaks after being detained at Mall St. Matthews
-
Neighbors stunned at death of Club Cedar owner, aunt
-
Patrons mourn Club Cedar owner, aunt
-
First Alert StormTeam: Wednesday forecast
-
Possible changes at GE's Appliance Park
-
Balch Springs officer terminated after shooting and killing 15-year-old Jordan Edwards
-
Raw, unedited: Incredible rescue of infant, 2-year-old nearly killed in the Texas storms
-
Van Winkle family releasing ultra rare bourbon
-
Family seeks help to give teen a proper burial
-
Assault at Metro Corrections
More Stories
-
For Fake's Sake: How to spot fake newsMay. 1, 2017, 4:37 p.m.
-
Kentucky Derby: Bold BeautiesMay. 2, 2017, 11:53 a.m.
-
Five Questions with Jerry MatthewsMay. 3, 2017, 5:33 a.m.