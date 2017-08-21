Shocking Video of Man on Scooter Falling Into Massive Sinkhole Because He Was On Phone
The shocking footage of this man driving into a sinkhole in China could finally be the thing you needed to see so that you stop checking your phone while you drive. Buzz60's Maria Mercedes Galuppo (@mariamgaluppo) has more.
WHAS 10:00 AM. EDT August 21, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
5 26 Blackout victims at Mexico resorts have little hope of justice
-
Fast facts about the 2017 eclipse
-
Protecting your eyes & camera for the eclipse
-
The Vault: Past eclipses in Kentuckiana
-
Are welding glasses safe to view the eclipse?
-
Oregon City man: Protect your eyes during eclipse
-
Hopkinsville welcomes thousands to 'Eclipseville'
-
Verify: What are safe, alternative ways to view the eclipse?
-
Don't burn your retinas while looking at eclipse
-
First Alert StormTeam: Eclipse forecast
More Stories
-
LEAVE EARLY: Crashes and Eclipse travel causing delaysAug 21, 2017, 10:01 a.m.
-
The Vault: Past eclipses in KentuckianaAug 20, 2017, 10:30 p.m.
-
The procrastinator's guide to viewing the solar eclipseAug 20, 2017, 9:33 a.m.