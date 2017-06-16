Police Puppy Recruits Pose in Adorable Photo Shoot

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Police searching for 2 people robbing the elderly
-
Pitino, Jurich respond to NCAA infractions ruling
-
UVA student released from North Korea in a coma
-
Former Mayor Dave Armstrong passes away
-
Louisville EMS issues warning about synthetic drug 'Serenity'
-
Jared's Thursday evening forecast 6/15
-
Ricky Jones on UofL NCAA infractions
-
Jessica Green speaks out
-
Grandmother fights would-be kidnapper
-
Pet owners need to be aware of hot asphalt
More Stories
-
Wife of James Hodgkinson: 'I was shocked'Jun 15, 2017, 6:19 p.m.
-
Robbery suspects strike again, six senior citizens…Jun 15, 2017, 10:45 p.m.
-
NCAA infraction report: Pitino suspended and records vacatedJun 15, 2017, 9:42 a.m.