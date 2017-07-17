More and More People Are Quitting Their Jobs

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Falls of the Ohio fishing accident survivor talks about loss
-
Act of love: Soldier in viral photo meets photographer
-
New information in deadly Bowling Green crash
-
1 dead in S. 38th Street shooting
-
Ky. soldier featured in viral photo meets photographer
-
Repairs to I-65 begin Monday
-
First Alert StormTeam Forecast: Monday Outlook
-
WHAS Radio marks 95th anniversary
-
Missing 2-year-old found dead in neighboring swimming pool
-
Jennifer Lawrence holds "Power of One" fundraiser
More Stories
-
Police release sketch of suspect in Delphi, Ind.…Jul 17, 2017, 10:13 a.m.
-
Ky. shelters work to control dog flu outbreakJul 17, 2017, 12:11 p.m.
-
Coroner's office IDs 2-year-old who drowned at…Jul 17, 2017, 12:43 p.m.