John Oliver Takes on Donald Trump and Crashes FCC Website
Talk show host John Oliver asked viewers of 'Last Week Tonight' to flood the Federal Communications Commission web site over President Donald Trump's plan to kill net neutrality. Sean Dowling (@seandowlingtv) has more.
WHAS 11:16 AM. EDT May 08, 2017
