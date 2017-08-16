Insect Burgers and Bug Balls? Switzerland Sells Insect Food
Switzerland is well known for its delicious chocolate, their watches and civilized democracy but now they are looking to be known as the ones selling you bugs on the food aisle? Buzz60's Maria Mercedes Galuppo (mariamgaluppo) has more.
WHAS 1:49 PM. EDT August 16, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Oregon City man: Protect your eyes during eclipse
-
Mother dies of protein overdose
-
That 'free cruise' call could get you up to $900
-
Mother continues son's mission in filing lawsuit
-
Parole hearing for Donovan Harris
-
Fights break out in the street during alt-right protest
-
Some call for removal of vandalized statue
-
TN man's eyes damaged during 1983 eclipse
-
Elvis Presley funeral coverage from WHAS11's Jim Mitchell (August 16th, 1977)
-
JCPS interim superintendent aims to change culture of district
More Stories
-
Man arrested in connection to murder of Dequante HobbsAug 16, 2017, 2:07 p.m.
-
Trump disbands economic councils as Charlottesville…Aug 16, 2017, 1:34 p.m.
-
Man on home incarceration during deadly shooting…Aug 16, 2017, 1:02 p.m.