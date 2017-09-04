Hotel Lets Lonely Guests Rent A Goldfish

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
One motorcyclist dead after head-on crash
-
Custodian finds calling at Norton Hospital
-
Reports: North Korea has an advanced hydrogen bomb
-
New app gives teens acces to Birth Control without consent
-
American Idol auditions at Waterfront Park in Louisville
-
WHAS11's TG Shuck talks the 7-day forecast, a look at Hurricane Irma
-
Kate Middelton is pregnant; she and Prince William expect baby No. 3
-
Fires cause state of emergency in Montana
-
Neighbors ready to take on possible looters
-
Woman kayaks 30 people to her home during flooding
More Stories
-
Indiana landmarks to rehab historic New Albany houseSep. 4, 2017, 6:43 p.m.
-
'It's terrifying': Local reaction to Trump's pending…Sep. 4, 2017, 6:50 p.m.
-
Labor Day Hike, Bike & Paddle draws huge crowd to…Sep. 4, 2017, 11:53 a.m.