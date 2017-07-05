Here's Why One City is Trying To Crack Down On Those Annoying Beach Tents
It's all fun in the sun until someone pops their beach tent up in front of you, blocking your ocean view.Well, one city in Delaware is cracking down on the popular summertime beach shelter. Buzz60's Nick Cardona (@nickcardona93) has that story.
WHAS 5:15 PM. EDT July 05, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Techy gorilla brings awareness to species
-
KY horse owners want more firework regulations after horses injured
-
Mother urges others not to drive drunk after her son is killed
-
Sevierville boy blinded by firework accident
-
Ben's evening forecast 7/4/17
-
Woman admits to murder plot at group home
-
Quick-thinking dad pulls gun on intruder to protect family
-
Not guilty plea by Metro Corrections officer
-
Dashcam video shows officers' view of Sevier County fire
-
Local families celebrate July 4th at parks
More Stories
-
New Albany church receiving national recognition for…Jul. 5, 2017, 5:25 p.m.
-
Scattered downpours through FridayFeb 13, 2016, 5:56 p.m.
-
Yarmuth plans health care town hallJul. 5, 2017, 5:08 p.m.