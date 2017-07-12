Harper Beckham's Buckingham Palace Princess Birthday Party Sparks Outrage
David and Victoria Beckham showed pictures of their little princess Harper having a birthday party at Buckingham palace with a real Princess Eugenia. Now he is trying to placate the situation by calling it a 'tea party'. Keri Lumm (@thekerilumm) has more.
WHAS 8:39 AM. EDT July 12, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Police: Teen responsible for 23 car thefts
-
Homeowner finds family living in her house she's trying to sell
-
Documentary showcases heroin addiction in Indiana
-
Florida beachgoers form an 80-person human chain to save family
-
$1.2M in improvements coming to riverfront in Indiana
-
LMPD dive team training
-
Jared's afternoon forecast 7/11/17
-
These are the biggest Prime Day Deals - The Deal Guy
-
Owner upset after dog shot with BBs
-
Man arraigned in DUI, murder
More Stories
-
'Hit of Hell' documentary takes you inside hard…Jul 11, 2017, 10:36 p.m.
-
Can the move to tax soda be stopped?Jul 12, 2017, 7:57 a.m.
-
Teen linked to at least 23 car thefts, police sayJul 11, 2017, 10:31 p.m.