Former President Clinton Poses In Between Two Bushes, Literally

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Healthcare fraudsters busted
-
One dead after crash in Jeffersonville
-
Teacher admits to sexual relationship with student
-
Beyonce posts first pictures of newborn twins
-
Jessica Green gets support at council meeting
-
Mexico resort drowning death a mystery for Wisconsin family
-
WATCH: Couple strikes out during hilarious gender reveal fail
-
Forecastle forecast 7/13/17
-
How to safely enjoy the solar eclipse
-
Providing compassion at the Hildegard House
More Stories
-
FBI: Fugitive lawyer linked to social security fraud spottedJul 14, 2017, 1:36 p.m.
-
Police: 6 dead in I-65 crash near Bowling GreenJul 14, 2017, 10:21 a.m.
-
Forecastle getting underway todayJul 14, 2017, 12:30 p.m.