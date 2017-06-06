Craigslist Ad Seeking 'BBQ Dad' Goes Viral

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Weather causes toppled trees, power outages in Highlands
-
Boy reels in catfish with snake attached
-
10-year-old girl fights back attacker after attempted kidnapping
-
UK headed to first super regional in program history
-
The plants that bug bugs - including mosquitoes
-
Police investigate deaths of 2 men in Lyndon
-
Wyandotte Park is getting a facelift
-
High speed chase ends in death of suspect
-
New Donation boosts final Crusade total
-
Shots fired during early morning police chase
More Stories
-
Powerful storm rips through city, leaving totaled…Jun. 6, 2017, 4:14 p.m.
-
Exclusive: Comey will stop short of saying Trump…Jun. 6, 2017, 3:30 p.m.
-
Kentucky Kingdom: At least 640 season passes…Jun. 6, 2017, 4:10 p.m.