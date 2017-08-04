Airbnb Contest Brings Amazing Opportunity To Be the First To Witness Solar Eclipse
With the total solar eclipse just a days away and after waiting decades for it you might consider this chance of a lifetime to witness the rare event on August 21st. Buzz60's Maria Mercedes Galuppo (@mariamgaluppo) has more.
WHAS 12:35 PM. EDT August 04, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
6-year-old killed after struck by car in Shively
-
New Albany community, leaders frustrated by 'junkyard' house
-
City of Elyria heroes speak
-
First Alert Storm Team: Friday Morning Forecast
-
Wedding photographer wins $1M lawsuit
-
Police searching for a "person of interest" in Radcliff homicide investigation
-
Fun does not eclipse safety
-
Eclipse glasses 101
-
Drive-by shooting leaves woman injured
-
Deandre Williams accused of murder
More Stories
-
Gov. Bevin wins PVA reassessment caseAug. 4, 2017, 1:30 p.m.
-
Person of interest caught, police rule out random…Aug. 4, 2017, 6:04 a.m.
-
1 dead in Arnoldtown Road crash, police sayAug. 4, 2017, 11:54 a.m.