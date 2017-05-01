'Fixer Upper' Star Chip Gaines Fires Back on $1M Lawsuit

Chip Gaines is firing back at his former friends and business partners who filed a lawsuit for 1 million dollars against the 'Fixer Upper' star. Maria Mercedes Galuppo (@mariamgaluppo) has more.

WHAS 7:51 AM. EDT May 01, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories