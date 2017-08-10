#AintNoCinderella: Why Women in This Country Are Posting Midnight Selfies
A woman in India shared a story of how she was helped by police after being harassed by some men late at night. When a government official blamed her for being out late at night, women in India took up the hashtag #AintNoCinderella to prove a point. Keri
WHAS 9:09 AM. EDT August 10, 2017
