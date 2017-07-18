Broadway staple takes center stage in Kentuckiana

Kiss me, Kate production at JCC

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) - It's a play within a play and brings all sorts of different elements and emotions to the stage. Kiss Me, Kate has been a Broadway staple for decades, but it's landed right here in Kentuckiana for the summer.

CenterStage at the JCC is in the middle of its production of the famous musical. The cast and crew promise it’ll be an unforgettable show.

"This show is phenomenal. The script, the music, the lyrics, the choreography, the blocking, it's all fantastic,” cast member Emma Rhodes said. "It's so inviting and welcoming and warm, but it has everything that every theatre lover would want in a show. We will give you a show that you'll want to come and see twice because it is so professionally done, and all of the actors care so much about what they're doing and their craft."

"It's such a diverse show. There's a lot to do, and it never gets boring,” cast member Lars Hafell said.

"It gives you backstage ins and outs onstage, brilliant Shakespeare of course and then tongue and cheek kind of with Shakespeare. It has gangsters, love stories, and gambling. It has pretty much something for everyone,” CenterStage Artistic Director John Leffert said. "We have everyone from an actor in their 70s down to young people in their teens. I love what community theatre does in that regard. The talent is immense here in Louisville. I think a lot of people think they have to go to New York or something to see it, but it's right here in town. So, everyone should take advantage of that."

There are still three nights this weekend to check out Kiss Me, Kate at CenterStage at the JCC. You can also catch it next month at the Kentucky Shakespeare Festival. Tickets can be purchased online at www.centerstagejcc.org or by calling the JCC at 502-459-0660.

© 2017 WHAS-TV