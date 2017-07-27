WHAS
Close

American Idol Bus Tour coming to Waterfront Park Aug. 30

WHAS 11:34 AM. EDT July 27, 2017

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The American Idol Bus Tour is coming to Waterfront Park on Aug. 30.

The bus tour kicks off on Aug. 17 and is searching for the next superstar across America.

Auditioning has never been easier, with the ABC series also taking to the internet, offering hopefuls the opportunity to submit audition videos online at www.americanidol.com or by showing off their talent via Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or Musical.ly using the hashtag #TheNextIdol.

Find out how you can win a “Silver Ticket” to move directly to the second round of American Idol auditions!

The “American Idol” auditions will be held in other cities as follows (subject to change):

West Bus Tour                                                           East Bus Tour
Portland, OR – Aug 17                                              Orlando, FL – Aug 17
Oakland, CA – Aug 20                                              Miami, FL – Aug 19
Provo, UT – Aug 23                                                   Atlanta, GA – Aug 22
Denver, CO – Aug 26                                                Charleston, SC – Aug 25
Omaha, NE – Aug 29                                                 Asheville, NC – Aug 27
Tulsa, OK – Sept 1                                                     Louisville, KY – Aug 30
Shreveport, LA – Sept 4                                            Pittsburgh, PA – Sept 3      
Muscle Shoals, AL – Sept 7                                       Annapolis, MD – Sept 5
                                                                                    Boston, MA – Sept 8                                   
Open Audition Cities                              
Chicago, IL – Sept 11                                              
New Orleans, LA – Sept 14                
You must be at least 15-years-old to audition. Please visit www.americanidol.com for more details on specific audition locations, full eligibility requirements, submission forms, terms and conditions.

 

© 2017 WHAS-TV

WHAS

''American Idol'' auditions coming to Louisville, 18 other cities

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories