American Idol Bus Tour coming to Waterfront Park Aug. 30

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The American Idol Bus Tour is coming to Waterfront Park on Aug. 30.

The bus tour kicks off on Aug. 17 and is searching for the next superstar across America.

Auditioning has never been easier, with the ABC series also taking to the internet, offering hopefuls the opportunity to submit audition videos online at www.americanidol.com or by showing off their talent via Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or Musical.ly using the hashtag #TheNextIdol.

The “American Idol” auditions will be held in other cities as follows (subject to change):

West Bus Tour East Bus Tour

Portland, OR – Aug 17 Orlando, FL – Aug 17

Oakland, CA – Aug 20 Miami, FL – Aug 19

Provo, UT – Aug 23 Atlanta, GA – Aug 22

Denver, CO – Aug 26 Charleston, SC – Aug 25

Omaha, NE – Aug 29 Asheville, NC – Aug 27

Tulsa, OK – Sept 1 Louisville, KY – Aug 30

Shreveport, LA – Sept 4 Pittsburgh, PA – Sept 3

Muscle Shoals, AL – Sept 7 Annapolis, MD – Sept 5

Boston, MA – Sept 8

Open Audition Cities

Chicago, IL – Sept 11

New Orleans, LA – Sept 14

You must be at least 15-years-old to audition. Please visit www.americanidol.com for more details on specific audition locations, full eligibility requirements, submission forms, terms and conditions.

