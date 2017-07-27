American Idol Bus Tour coming to Waterfront Park Aug. 30

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The American Idol Bus Tour is coming to Waterfront Park on Aug. 30.
The bus tour kicks off on Aug. 17 and is searching for the next superstar across America.
Auditioning has never been easier, with the ABC series also taking to the internet, offering hopefuls the opportunity to submit audition videos online at www.americanidol.com or by showing off their talent via Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or Musical.ly using the hashtag #TheNextIdol.
Find out how you can win a “Silver Ticket” to move directly to the second round of American Idol auditions!
The “American Idol” auditions will be held in other cities as follows (subject to change):
West Bus Tour East Bus Tour
Portland, OR – Aug 17 Orlando, FL – Aug 17
Oakland, CA – Aug 20 Miami, FL – Aug 19
Provo, UT – Aug 23 Atlanta, GA – Aug 22
Denver, CO – Aug 26 Charleston, SC – Aug 25
Omaha, NE – Aug 29 Asheville, NC – Aug 27
Tulsa, OK – Sept 1 Louisville, KY – Aug 30
Shreveport, LA – Sept 4 Pittsburgh, PA – Sept 3
Muscle Shoals, AL – Sept 7 Annapolis, MD – Sept 5
Boston, MA – Sept 8
Open Audition Cities
Chicago, IL – Sept 11
New Orleans, LA – Sept 14
You must be at least 15-years-old to audition. Please visit www.americanidol.com for more details on specific audition locations, full eligibility requirements, submission forms, terms and conditions.
