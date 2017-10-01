AMC offers $5 movie tickets for the month of October

Movie goers purchase automated tickets at an AMC movie theater (Photo: Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

Movie night in October might just have to be Tuesday, if AMC theaters have anything to say about it.

Joining with the free “Stubs loyalty club” with AMC means you can see a movie any Tuesday in October for $5 through the end of the month.

The movie theater chain is also offering a $10 combo on Tuesdays, which gets you into the movie, a small popcorn and a soda.

Learn more and print out the popcorn combo coupon here: amctheatres.com/ticket-Tuesday

