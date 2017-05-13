5 things to binge-watch with your mom this Mother's Day

'Big Little Lies,' 'Jane the Virgin,' 'The Kids Are All Right,' 'Terminator 2: Judgment Day' and 'Terms of Endearment.' (Photo: USA TODAY/ HBO; The CW; Focus Features; AP; Paramount Pictures)

Get ready to show your appreciation for mommy dearest: It’s time for Mother’s Day.

And while there are gifts, brunches and bouquets of flowers to celebrate all things mom this weekend, she might appreciate spending some time with you on the couch watching TV or a movie. We've rounded up shows and films that you both will love.

If your mom likes prestige television about moms: Big Little Lies

Mothers and big questions about motherhood take center stage in HBO’s star-studded adaptation of the novel by Liane Moriarty. The seven-episode miniseries follows a group of mothers in an affluent seaside town in California, where a murder will eventually take place, but we don’t know who did it or even who will died. Though it seems like a typical murder-mystery, it evolves into so much more. Your faves Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern and Zoe Kravitz also turn in stellar performances.

Stream Big Little Little on HBO Go/Now.

If your mom loves Gilmore Girls: Jane the Virgin

The multigenerational dramedy is one of the best choices for a mother/child duo, with storylines for everyone watching. Jane the Virgin has an outlandish premise (the virginal Jane is accidentally artificially inseminated at her gynecologist's office) but turns that into a surprisingly intimate story about family. Sure, there’s plenty of telenovela-esque intrigue (it is where the show takes its inspiration) but for every kidnapping or murder, there’s an episode about how new moms maintain their friendships or what it’s like to date as a great-grandmother. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry and you’ll probably bond with your mom, too.

Stream Jane the Virgin on Netflix.

If your mom wants a thoughtful comedy: The Kids Are All Right

Family can be complicated. That’s the central premise behind The Kids Are All Right, the 2010 film starring Annette Bening and Julianne Moore as a lesbian couple whose children get in touch with their biological father (Mark Ruffalo). The earnest, witty film examines how drama affects parents and kids differently, and what makes a family.

Stream The Kids Are All Right on Starz.

If your mom kicks butt: Terminator 2: Judgement Day

Arnold Schwarzenegger may be pretty tough, but he’s got nothing on Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor in this movie, one of the rare action sequels to outshine the original. In the first Terminator film Sarah Connor is being rescued, but by this time around she’s doing the rescuing, trying anything and everything to protect her son, John.

Stream Terminator 2: Judgment Day on Hulu.

If you and your mom like to cry: Terms of Endearment

There are few mother-daughter pairings in films as iconic and heartbreaking as Emma (Debra Winger) and Aurora (Shirley MacLaine). The film follows their long relationship as they deal with the pitfalls life can present. Though they may be tested, the bond between a mother and daughter is unshakeable. We won’t spoil anything, but definitely have some tissues handy. This isn’t a comedy.

Stream Terms of Endearment on Amazon.

If you’re looking for Mother’s Day binge-watching recommendations, check out our list from last year. See more of our favorite shows and movies in the gallery below.

