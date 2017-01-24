2017 Oscar Nominations Announced

(ABC News)--Get your Oscar scorecard ready! The nominations for the 89th Academy Awards are in, and like every year, the list contains a few surprises.

It was a big morning for “La La Land,” as the acclaimed movie starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone earned a slew of Oscar nominations.

So far, Gosling has nabbed a nod for Best Actor, with the category of Best Actress still to come.

The film also earned multiple nods in the Original Score and Original Song categories, among other technical sets.

Past nominees and winners like Dev Patel, Denzel Washington and Jeff Bridges were also honored.

The Oscars will air on Sunday, Feb. 26, and will be hosted by ABC's Jimmy Kimmel.

Best Picture

"Arrival"

"Hacksaw Ridge"

"La La Land"

"Hidden Figures"

"Lion"

"Manchester by the Sea"

"Hell or High Water"

"Moonlight"

"Fences"

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali – "Moonlight"

Lucas Hedges – "Manchester by the Sea"

Jeff Bridges - "Hell or High Water"

Dev Patel - "Lion"

Michael Shannon - "Nocturnal Animals"

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Viola Davis -- "Fences"

Naomie Harris -- "Moonlight"

Nicole Kidman -- "Lion"

Octavia Spencer -- "Hidden Figures"

Michelle Williams -- "Manchester by the Sea"

Cinematography

"Arrival"

"La La Land"

"Lion"

"Moonlight"

"Silence"

Documentary Feature

"Fire at Sea"

"I Am Not Your Negro"

"Life Animated"

"13th"

"O.J.: Made in America"

Lead Actor

Casey Affleck -- "Manchester by the Sea"

Andrew Garfield -- "Hacksaw Ridge"

Ryan Gosling -- "La La Land"

Viggo Mortensen -- "Captain Fantastic"

Denzel Washington -- "Fences"

Lead Actress

Isabelle Huppert -- "Elle"

Ruth Negga -- "Loving"

Natalie Portman -- "Jackie"

Emma Stone -- "La La Land"

Meryl Streep -- "Florence Foster Jenkins"

Directing

"Arrival"

"Hacksaw Ridge"

"La La Land"

"Manchester by the Sea"

"Moonlight"

Production Design

"Arrival"

"Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them"

"Hail, Caesar!"

"La La Land"

"Passengers"

Visual Effects

"Deepwater Horizon"

"Doctor Strange"

"The Jungle Book"

"Kubo and the Two Strings"

"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"

Costume Design

"Allied"

"Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them"

"Jackie"

"La La Land"

"Florence Foster Jenkins"

