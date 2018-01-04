Wade Harris

Wade was born and raised in Bowling Green, Ky. and attended Western Kentucky University. He is an Emmy award-winning photographer with more than 20 years in the business. He’s covered such events as Super Bowl XXXIV, the Final Four, the CMA Awards and most recently, the Presidential Inauguration. Wade enjoys watching and covering Kentucky basketball. He has two children and a black lab named, Jude. All three have to deal with being photographed daily. Follow him @camsixteen.

