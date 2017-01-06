Sara Wagner (Photo: WHAS11)

There’s a saying that goes “find a job you love, and you’ll never have to work a day in your life.” That essentially sums up Sara’s feelings about her chosen profession. She feels incredibly lucky enough to live her passion, striving to tell stories that matter, inspire, and show off this wonderful world.

Sara joined the WHAS11 newsroom in April of 2016 as a multimedia journalist, thrilled to call Kentuckiana her new home and honored to share your stories.

Sara comes to Louisville from WANE-TV in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She spent two and a half years there as a producer and reporter. Sara was lucky enough to cover all sorts of stories during her time there. One of her favorite memories was serving as a guardian on the Honor Flight, a trip that sends veterans to Washington, D.C. to see the monuments and memorials built in their honor.

Before starting her career in journalism, Sara spent two years as an elementary school teacher. After college, Sara joined the Teach for America program. This gave her the unique opportunity to teach in an inner city school in New Orleans, Louisiana. There, she gained invaluable experience learning from her students each and every day. Sara’s time in the Big Easy fostered a love of telling the stories of the unsung heroes and giving a voice to those who need it most.

Sara is an Indianapolis native. She graduated from Purdue University with a B.A. in Mass Communication and minors in Political Science and Peace Studies. During her time at Purdue, she had the opportunity to work on the university’s student-run news programs, Fast Track and Boiler Bytes. Both shows allowed Sara to edit, write, shoot, report, produce, and anchor. Sara spent a summer at WTHR in Indianapolis. There, she assisted reporters on all three shifts and got to cover a wide variety of stories. All of these programs allowed Sara to gain experience both in front of and behind the camera.

When she’s not reporting, you’ll likely find Sara attempting to cook, spending time with family and friends, or watching an embarrassing amount of news and reality television. She also loves exploring all the fabulous places and things Louisville has to offer.

Sara is looking forward to hearing from you and welcomes any and all story ideas you’d like to send her way! You can email her at swagner@whas11.com. She also loves friends and followers, so feel free to add her on Facebook and Twitter:

FACEBOOK: Sara Wagner News

TWITTER: @WHAS11Sara