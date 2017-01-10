Robert Bradfield (Photo: WHAS)

Robert joined the WHAS11 news team in October 2016 after spending six years in western Kentucky as a reporter/anchor for WPSD. During his time there, he covered several deadly tornadoes and the historic floods of 2011. His work helped earn the station a regional Edward R. Murrow Award.

The Kentucky Associated Press Association named Robert best television reporter twice and he also earned recognition for his investigative and enterprise stories. Robert was nominated for a regional Emmy in 2014. You may also recognize Robert as the viral anchor who couldn’t keep it together while reporting on Chris P Bacon, a celebrity pig born without his hind legs!

In 2010, Robert spent a year as a reporter/anchor at WCJB, the ABC affiliate in Gainesville, Florida. He is a Florida Gator, having attended the University of Florida during the Tim Tebow era! Robert was active in the journalism department, anchoring radio and television newscasts his senior year. He was the inaugural bureau chief for ABC News on Campus, a student-run news bureau which worked with ABC News to report on a wide-range of stories. During this time, he covered the 2008 election and the Gator’s trip to the BCS game in Miami.

One of his biggest highlights includes a story that aired on ABC News with Charles Gibson.

Robert grew up in Central Florida’s Space Coast watching every shuttle launch from his driveway. Trips to the beach and Disney made for quick weekend adventures.

Robert is an avid Gators and Jacksonville Jaguars fan. In his spare time, he enjoys cheering on his favorite teams and exploring the best Louisville has to offer.

If you have a news tip or a story idea, email him at rbradfield@whas11.com.

