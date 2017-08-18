Renee Murphy

Renee joined the WHAS11 news team in September of 2003. She anchors the morning news and reports for other WHAS11 newscasts.

Before moving to Louisville she also anchored weekends for WFMJ in Youngstown, Ohio. While there, Renee won an Associated Press award for reporting.

The road to reporting and anchoring began in 1998 while Renee was in college at Virginia Commonwealth University.

She anchored news cut-ins for the school radio station.

During her senior year, she worked as an assignment editor for WRIC-TV in Richmond, Virginia.

Following graduation, Renee took a position as a production assistant at ESPN in Bristol, Connecticut.

In late 1999, Renee got her first shot at television reporting when she was hired as the weekend anchor for WABG-TV in Greenville, Mississippi.

Renee grew up in North Carolina, but is glad to now call Louisville home. She enjoys spending free time with her husband.

