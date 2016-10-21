Juliana Valencia

Juliana Valencia works to brighten your day anchoring weekday mornings! She joined WHAS11's Good Morning Kentuckiana team in October of 2016.

Juliana moved to Louisville from Paducah, KY where she anchored weekend mornings and reported daily at WPSD Local 6. During her time there she covered stories impacting the community both good and bad as well as weather events ranging from heavy snowing to flooding and a tornado in Graves County. She also participated in Dancing with Our Stars in March of 2016. DWOS is a major fundraising event for the America Cancer Society.

This Nashville, TN. native is happy to be staying close to her parents, but they haven't always called Nashville home. Her parents are immigrants from Colombia, South America, raising Juliana in a Spanish-speaking home. She spent her first years in Gainesville, Florida while her parents studied at the University of Florida, but most of her childhood memories are from Corpus Christi, Texas. She also lived in Sugar Land, Texas before finally moving to Nashville, Tennessee at the start of her freshman year of high school.

Juliana followed in her family's footsteps and attended the University of Florida. She has a B.S. in Telecommunication specializing in News, and a minor in Business Administration.

At UF, Juliana worked as a reporter and anchor for WUFT-TV and WUFT-FM (NPR). She worked in the sports department at WCJB-TV20 and spent a summer working for CNN in Atlanta at HLN and CNN en Español. Juliana swam all four years on UF's Club Swim & Dive Team and served as president her senior year. She won the Miss Hispanic Student Association Scholarship pageant in 2012 and is an Alpha Omicron Pi Alumnae.

After graduation, Juliana worked at WCTI NewsChannel 12 in New Bern, North Carolina as a one-man-band-journalist. She covered several severe weather events including Hurricane Arthur.

Juliana is an only child. In her free time, she enjoys eating all types of food, cooking, being active, swimming, dancing, learning about and using new technology, as well as cheering on the Gators. She also loves hanging out with her Shih Tzu-poodle mix, Wilson.

Juliana loves telling stories and focusing on the positives. If you have a story to share, feel free to find her on Facebook, Twitter, or email her at jvalencia@WHAS11.com.