Holden Kurwicki

A southern Illinois native Holden Kurwicki is excited to join the WHAS11 news team.

Born in the small Illinois town of Nashville, Holden attended Woodlawn High School where he played both golf and basketball for the Cardinals.

Holden began his journalism career at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, where he majored in Corporate Communications, and began working as a sports anchor at local PBS affiliate WEIU-TV. Along with his co-workers at WEIU, Holden won two Mid-America EMMY Awards for Best Student News Production.

In 2011, Holden joined NBC affiliate WNDU-TV in South Bend, Indiana, as a multi-media journalist. After learning the business from an award winning team behind the camera he was able to successfully make the jump on camera as the morning show reporter for 16 Sunday Morning News. He also helped out with the sports department as well covering the nationally renowned Notre Dame Fighting Irish, as well as the Senior PGA Tour Championship.

In 2012, Holden headed east to join ABC affiliate WWAY-TV in Wilmington, North Carolina, as a weekend anchor/reporter. During his time in Wilmington, Holden became ingrained in local politics and was the first to interview the "Wilmington Ten" after they were given full pardons by outgoing Governor Bev Perdue. For his role with that story and his other work Holden won North Carolina Associated Press Awards for Best General News Reporting, Best Spot News Reporting, and Best Sportscast.

In 2014, Holden returned home to the Midwest to work as the southern Illinois bureau chief and fill-in anchor for WPSD-TV in Paducah, Ky. While at WPSD Holden covered everything from small town sports to major national stories such as the 2016 New Year’s Flood along the Mississippi River which impacted thousands in that region. Holden also earned recognition as one of the top Multi-Media Journalist in Kentucky by both the Associated Press and Kentucky News Photographers Association.

In his free time you will probably run into Holden at a local golf course, baseball game, or walking his corgi “Stubby”.

You can contact Holden on twitter @WHAS11Holden or via email at hkurwicki@whas11.com