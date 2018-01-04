WHAS
Close
Closings Alert 17 closing alerts
Close

Carter Schumacher

WHAS 11:10 AM. EST January 04, 2018

Carter covers news and sports for WHAS11.  When not behind a camera, he can be found exploring new restaurants and spending time with his wife and two dogs.

To see more of Carter's work, click here. 
 

© 2018 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories